Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes $462,000 Position in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Great Ajax as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 54.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 641.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE AJX opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Great Ajax Corp has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 51.93%. Research analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 87.67%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

