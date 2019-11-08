Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Xencor by 1,320.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 338,639 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Xencor by 13.5% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,336,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,635,000 after acquiring an additional 277,128 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xencor in the second quarter worth about $11,073,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 213,329 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Xencor by 35,376.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 155,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 155,304 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XNCR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

In other news, insider John J. Kuch sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $1,650,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,424,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. Xencor Inc has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. Xencor had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Xencor Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

