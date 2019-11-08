Chicago Equity Partners LLC Invests $394,000 in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $3,300,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 13.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $302,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 44,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $994,161.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,705,877.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HTLD. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on Heartland Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $147.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

