Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 37,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $545.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $579.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.37. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $315.85 and a twelve month high of $639.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $425.00 to $597.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $631.30.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

