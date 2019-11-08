Chicago Equity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,557 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $24.35.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $966.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.