Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CW. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn E. Tynan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $1,281,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,917 shares of company stock worth $3,506,790. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CW opened at $139.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.37 and its 200 day moving average is $123.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $95.23 and a 12 month high of $140.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $614.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

