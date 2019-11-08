Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 33,741,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,525,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.45. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 250,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Lawler purchased 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,133,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,301.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.