Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.22 Million

Brokerages expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to announce $123.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.82 million to $123.80 million. Chegg reported sales of $95.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $408.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.24 million to $409.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $520.38 million, with estimates ranging from $519.30 million to $521.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.79.

In related news, insider Jenny Brandemuehl sold 50,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,096,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,103 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,442.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $1,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 270,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,321,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 687,266 shares of company stock valued at $24,549,233. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,474,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,388,000 after buying an additional 837,801 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,542,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,713,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 223.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,812,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,530,000 after buying an additional 1,942,695 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 33.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,319,000 after buying an additional 519,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,685,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CHGG opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 13.22 and a quick ratio of 13.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. Chegg has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.11, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.