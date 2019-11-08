Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank reduced its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $4,430,886.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,241 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,271,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

