Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Cerner by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerner by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Cerner by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Cerner by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cerner by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,820. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In related news, Director Julie L. Gerberding sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $569,388.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,268 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERN. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

