Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Ceres Power (LON:CWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Ceres Power from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.
Ceres Power stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Wednesday. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 124.98 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96). The stock has a market cap of $329.23 million and a PE ratio of -63.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 211.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 188.81.
About Ceres Power
Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.
