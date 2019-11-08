Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Ceres Power (LON:CWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Ceres Power from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Ceres Power stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Wednesday. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 124.98 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96). The stock has a market cap of $329.23 million and a PE ratio of -63.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 211.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 188.81.

In related news, insider Philip Caldwell sold 249,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77), for a total transaction of £529,230.44 ($691,533.31).

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

