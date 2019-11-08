Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CTL traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.88. 40,403,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,797,423. Centurylink has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTL. Guggenheim cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

