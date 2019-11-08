Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.07 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. Century Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Shares of CENX stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.26. 14,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,130. The company has a market cap of $626.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $9.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

