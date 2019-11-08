Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 96.75 ($1.26).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target (down previously from GBX 110 ($1.44)) on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target (down previously from GBX 110 ($1.44)) on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Centrica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other Centrica news, insider Chris OShea bought 46,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £30,855 ($40,317.52). In the last three months, insiders acquired 47,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,130,533.

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 72.48 ($0.95) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.89. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.65 ($2.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

