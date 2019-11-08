CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10, RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,574,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.88%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $203,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $608,440. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

