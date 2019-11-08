CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.79.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $608,440 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,534,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

