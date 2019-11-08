CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $11.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CENT PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CENT PUERTO S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CENT PUERTO S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of CEPU stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,028. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $495.08 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.29 million. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 829,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 562.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,435,000 after buying an additional 1,871,626 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

