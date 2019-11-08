Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading Up 1.4%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s share price was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.84, approximately 20,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 74,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.33. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 942.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 67.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 912,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 367,179 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 37,820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 82.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 120,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

