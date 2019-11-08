CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 0.56% of CECO Environmental worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth about $1,534,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ CECE opened at $7.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $251.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

