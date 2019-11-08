CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. CDW reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price objective on shares of CDW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.63.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $6,543,212.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,352,346.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $142,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,755 shares of company stock worth $21,978,265. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 2,321.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 115,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.93. 1,010,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,450. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.47. CDW has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.