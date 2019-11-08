Ccore One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 8th. During the last week, Ccore has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $19,952.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00221532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.58 or 0.01404256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030302 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00119521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

