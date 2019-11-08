Cathy E. Pryor Sells 11,000 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HIBB opened at $24.39 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $29.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,775,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,884,000 after purchasing an additional 504,390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,233,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 66,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 379,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,091,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 149,351 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.