Cathy E. Pryor Sells 11,000 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
HIBB opened at $24.39 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,775,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,884,000 after purchasing an additional 504,390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,233,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 66,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 379,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,091,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 149,351 shares in the last quarter.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
