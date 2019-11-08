Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Sells 75,000 Shares of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:TKKSU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC reduced its position in TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:TKKSU) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units accounts for approximately 1.0% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units in the second quarter worth $598,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units by 10.1% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 628,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units by 33.3% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TKKSU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,434. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

