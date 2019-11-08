Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Trading Down 1.7%

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25, approximately 1,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

