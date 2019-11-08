Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.9-618.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.40 million.Career Education also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.27-0.29 EPS.
CECO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Career Education has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.
Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. Career Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Career Education will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 48,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $751,866.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,456.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,249.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,808 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,442. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Career Education
Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.
