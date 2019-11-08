Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.9-618.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.40 million.Career Education also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.27-0.29 EPS.

CECO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Career Education has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. Career Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Career Education will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CECO. TheStreet downgraded Career Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Career Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti dropped their target price on Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Career Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 48,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $751,866.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,456.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,249.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,808 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,442. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

