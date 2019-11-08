Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Sells $103,950.00 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,302,849.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 84.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CARA. BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

