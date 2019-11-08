Cappasity (CAPP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $74,894.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Cappasity has a total market cap of $668,390.00 and approximately $74,894.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, IDAX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,369,149 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

