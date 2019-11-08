Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.87.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COF traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.34. 202,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,058. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

