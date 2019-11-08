Capital One Financial Comments on Exterran Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exterran in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Exterran’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $302.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.00 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE:EXTN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 190,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,696. Exterran has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exterran by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,109,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,654,000 after purchasing an additional 120,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter worth approximately $10,851,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 226.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 438,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

