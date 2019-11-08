CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CCOEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.81. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

