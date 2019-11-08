Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $4.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.08. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 55.17% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

BHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $76,734.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Papa acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $699,300.00. 11.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 712,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 135,447 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 170,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.