Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 4.4% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 52,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 208,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 30,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 601,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stephens downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.59.

CNI traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $94.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,536. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average is $91.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

