California Public Employees Retirement System Has $29.35 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 71.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,997 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $29,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,216,000 after purchasing an additional 533,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,180,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,199,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $96.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.84 and a 1 year high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.