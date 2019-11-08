California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 101,767 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 644,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,767 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $23,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,149,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $5,655,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 562,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $8,409,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.7% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $618.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

