California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.82

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.82 and traded as high as $17.00. California First National Bancorp shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of California First National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $180.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

California First National Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products.

