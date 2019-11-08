California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.82

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.82 and traded as high as $17.00. California First National Bancorp shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of California First National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $180.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products.

