Caesars Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 73,140 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,603% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $199,638.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,114 shares of company stock valued at $597,753. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,663,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after acquiring an additional 453,665 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $156,095,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,743,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,947,000 after acquiring an additional 330,276 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $86,908,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,876.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 7,227,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984,200 shares during the period.

CZR stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

