Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,287,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

In related news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $197,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,114 shares of company stock worth $597,753. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.