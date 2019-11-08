Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after buying an additional 2,264,949 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 49.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,805,000 after buying an additional 2,072,953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,029,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,117,000 after buying an additional 255,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after buying an additional 88,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 2,342,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,864,000 after buying an additional 160,933 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $284,306.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at $21,163,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aneel Zaman sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $235,874.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,541,496.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,396 shares of company stock valued at $10,723,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.