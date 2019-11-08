C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases New Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,566 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.23. 2,340,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,843,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

