C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys 3,473 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,978 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for approximately 0.2% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Illumina by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.38.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $57,375.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.93, for a total value of $1,243,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,585 shares in the company, valued at $25,056,294.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,638 shares of company stock worth $9,580,415. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.39. 935,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,401. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.