BWX Technologies Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

BWXT stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 427,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,980. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $54,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,561.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,178,000 after buying an additional 673,606 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,012,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,339,000 after buying an additional 659,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,999,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after buying an additional 231,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,656,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,328,000 after buying an additional 190,041 shares in the last quarter.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

