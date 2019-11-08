Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Buckle stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $23.54. 694,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,959. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Buckle has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Buckle had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Harbols sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $52,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Buckle in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Buckle by 127.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 6.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

