Brookfield Property Reit Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:BPR)

Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of Brookfield Property Reit stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. Brookfield Property Reit has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.