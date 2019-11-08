Brokers Set Expectations for SES SA’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)

SES SA (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of SES in a report released on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SES’s FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get SES alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of SES stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. SES has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.