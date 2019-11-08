Brokers Offer Predictions for Redfin Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RDFN. Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.18.

RDFN traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. 3,360,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,061. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $51,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,968 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $122,218.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,210.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,734. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 21.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,779,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,915,000 after buying an additional 1,032,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,718,000 after buying an additional 704,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,618,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,023,000 after buying an additional 504,808 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 57.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after buying an additional 364,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at about $6,461,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.