Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of CHK traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,629,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,525,944. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director R Brad Martin bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Lawler bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,133,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,301.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 306,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 218,682 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

