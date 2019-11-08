Brokerages Set Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Target Price at $84.25

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $49,877.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.31. Spire has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.15.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

