Brokerages Set Greggs plc (LON:GRG) PT at GBX 1,984.29

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,984.29 ($25.93).

GRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of Greggs stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,771 ($23.14). 161,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,496 ($32.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,865.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,060.74.

In related news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($23.57), for a total value of £21,539.76 ($28,145.51).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

