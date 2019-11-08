Brokerages Expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $6.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Perion Network an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $149.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 66,340 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.