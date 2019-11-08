Brokerages Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce sales of $632.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $624.70 million and the highest is $648.17 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $646.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $618.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

WERN traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 466,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 195.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,157,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after buying an additional 1,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,960,000 after buying an additional 361,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,794,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after buying an additional 61,032 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,984,000 after buying an additional 100,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

